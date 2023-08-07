Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 9,528 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,183,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 854,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after buying an additional 508,484 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 726,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,457. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

