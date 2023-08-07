Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $161,567,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $6,840,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.97. 2,326,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

