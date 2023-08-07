Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PPL by 165.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,730,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

