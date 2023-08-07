Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.26. 286,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,442. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

