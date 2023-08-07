Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Sanofi Stock Up 0.8 %
SNY stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.04. 1,615,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,315. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $57.82.
Sanofi Company Profile
