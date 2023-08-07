Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.8 %

SNY stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.04. 1,615,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,315. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

