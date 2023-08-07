Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) PT Raised to C$8.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
CDDRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday.
Headwater Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of CDDRF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.61. 7,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,916. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.
Headwater Exploration Increases Dividend
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
