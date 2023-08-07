Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) PT Raised to C$8.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CDDRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of CDDRF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.61. 7,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,916. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.

Headwater Exploration Increases Dividend

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0739 per share. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

