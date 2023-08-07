Berenberg Bank Cuts CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Price Target to GBX 175

CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.44) to GBX 175 ($2.25) in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
CLS Holdings USA Stock Up 12.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CLSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 44,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,178. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. CLS Holdings USA has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
CLS Holdings USA Company Profile
