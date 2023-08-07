Berenberg Bank Cuts CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Price Target to GBX 175

CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.44) to GBX 175 ($2.25) in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CLS Holdings USA Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 44,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,178. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. CLS Holdings USA has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. The company also sells organic medical cannabis to licensed retailers; recreational marijuana cannabis products to licensed distributors and retailers; extraction products, such as oils and waxes derived from in-house cannabis production; and offers processing and extraction services for licensed medical cannabis cultivators, as well as cannabis strains in the form of vegetative cuttings to licensed medical cannabis cultivators.

