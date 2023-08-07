Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Lowered to C$16.75 at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$17.75 to C$16.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.75 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

DREUF remained flat at $10.55 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at March 31, 2023, Dream Industrial REIT owns, manages and operates a portfolio of 321 industrial assets totalling approximately 70.4 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada, Europe, and the U.S.

Further Reading

