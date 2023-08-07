BMO Capital Markets Raises Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to C$10.00

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday.
Headwater Exploration Stock Performance
Headwater Exploration stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,916. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $5.80.
Headwater Exploration Increases Dividend
About Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Headwater Exploration
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.