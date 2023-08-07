BMO Capital Markets Raises Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to C$10.00

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

Headwater Exploration stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,916. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $5.80.

Headwater Exploration Increases Dividend

About Headwater Exploration

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

