Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPXWF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of CPXWF traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.