Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Lowered to C$99.00 at Desjardins

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BDRBF has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bombardier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

Bombardier Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. 38,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,528. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

