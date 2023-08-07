Bank of America Downgrades Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Neutral

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $66.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAGE. Wedbush downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $19.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.75. 19,332,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,536. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 186,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 56,482 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

