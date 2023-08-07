Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target Raised to GBX 180 at Morgan Stanley

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 175 ($2.25) to GBX 180 ($2.31) in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.40) to GBX 200 ($2.57) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 230 ($2.95) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.31) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.29.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of CYBBF remained flat at $1.90 on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.