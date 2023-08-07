Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Cascades Stock Performance

Cascades stock remained flat at $8.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18. Cascades has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

