Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) PT Raised to GBX 225 at Royal Bank of Canada

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.89) in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CYBBF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.70) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 230 ($2.95) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 400 ($5.14) to GBX 250 ($3.21) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 175 ($2.25) to GBX 180 ($2.31) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.40) to GBX 200 ($2.57) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.29.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of CYBBF remained flat at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

