Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$92.00 at TD Securities

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bombardier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Desjardins raised their target price on Bombardier from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Bombardier from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. 38,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,528. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.