Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Desjardins cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Spartan Delta stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.22. 9,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $12.39.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.