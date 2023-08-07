Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Price Target Increased to GBX 460 by Analysts at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 345 ($4.43) to GBX 460 ($5.91) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza Group stock remained flat at C$5.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.36. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of C$2.70 and a one year high of C$5.00.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.