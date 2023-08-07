Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given New GBX 170 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 150 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CPYYY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 140 ($1.80) in a report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($1.93) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Centrica Stock Performance

Shares of Centrica stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,379. Centrica has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $7.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Centrica Increases Dividend

Centrica Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.089 dividend. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

