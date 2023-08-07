HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.30) to GBX 1,000 ($12.84) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CICC Research raised shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.67) to GBX 722 ($9.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.78) to GBX 900 ($11.55) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.70.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

NYSE HSBC traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,704. The company has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 24,590 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.