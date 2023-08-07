Barclays Boosts ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target to GBX 310

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 310 ($3.98) in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.89) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ConvaTec Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC raised shares of ConvaTec Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 320 ($4.11) in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.50.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

ConvaTec Group stock remained flat at $11.30 during trading hours on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

