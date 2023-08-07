National Bank Financial Boosts Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$13.50

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CADNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday.

Cascades Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF remained flat at $8.76 during midday trading on Friday. Cascades has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

