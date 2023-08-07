Celcomdigi Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Celcomdigi Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Celcomdigi Berhad Stock Performance

Shares of Celcomdigi Berhad stock remained flat at C$0.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.75. Celcomdigi Berhad has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$0.75.

About Celcomdigi Berhad

Celcomdigi Berhad, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services and related products in Malaysia. It engages in the establishment, maintenance, and provision of telecommunication and related services; trading and distribution of communication devices and related products; managing retail stores; and fibre optic transmission network and property investment activities.

