Celcomdigi Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Celcomdigi Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Celcomdigi Berhad Stock Performance
Shares of Celcomdigi Berhad stock remained flat at C$0.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.75. Celcomdigi Berhad has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$0.75.
About Celcomdigi Berhad
