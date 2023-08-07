Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$104.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BDRBF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bombardier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 38,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.