National Bank Financial Trims Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Target Price to C$51.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CPXWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Capital Power Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Capital Power stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $30.66. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.26.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

