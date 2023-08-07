Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Down to $8.77

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.77, but opened at $8.41. Alector shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 199,374 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALEC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector Stock Down 16.1 %

The company has a market cap of $613.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30.

Insider Transactions at Alector

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 140.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,392,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $28,234.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,628.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,392,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,397 shares of company stock valued at $71,739. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Alector by 349.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Alector in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alector in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alector by 29.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.