POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $113.19

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $113.19, but opened at $107.76. POSCO shares last traded at $107.51, with a volume of 128,484 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKX. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, POSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in POSCO by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $2,048,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

