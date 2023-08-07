POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $113.19

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $113.19, but opened at $107.76. POSCO shares last traded at $107.51, with a volume of 128,484 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on PKX. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, POSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
POSCO Trading Down 4.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Trading of POSCO
POSCO Company Profile
POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than POSCO
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.