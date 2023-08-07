BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $202.27

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $202.27, but opened at $191.22. BeiGene shares last traded at $188.25, with a volume of 31,754 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

BeiGene Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.80.

Insider Activity

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by ($0.17). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 95.67%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $501.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.56) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total transaction of $103,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total transaction of $103,829.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,163,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $253,876,785.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,879,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,822,095,886.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,698,127 shares of company stock worth $556,876,818. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BeiGene by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

