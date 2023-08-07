Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Down to $124.20

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $124.20, but opened at $115.00. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $111.32, with a volume of 174,803 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 12.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.35). On average, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,607,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,861. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 17,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,551,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,816,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,222,098. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

