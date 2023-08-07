Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Down to $1.68

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.55. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 813,673 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $545.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.