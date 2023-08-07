Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $7.31

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $6.69. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 2,810,804 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 51.10%. On average, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,532 shares in the company, valued at $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 219,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 24.7% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,896,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,861 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,117,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 713,512 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 528,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 85,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

