Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $12.41

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.41, but opened at $11.16. Guild shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 1,196 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GHLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Guild Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $765.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Guild Cuts Dividend

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.32 million. Guild had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $88,805.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Guild by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 683,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guild by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 123,099 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth $2,085,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Guild by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 169,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 51,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in Guild by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 165,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

