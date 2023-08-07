HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $16.48

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.48, but opened at $14.21. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 89,247 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCM shares. StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
HUTCHMED Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HUTCHMED
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.