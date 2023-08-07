HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $16.48

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.48, but opened at $14.21. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 89,247 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCM shares. StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 133.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 125.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.