Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Down to $15.38

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.38, but opened at $13.12. Gogo shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 552,367 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

About Gogo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gogo by 76.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gogo by 432.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gogo by 41.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Gogo by 41.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.