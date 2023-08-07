Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Down to $15.38

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.38, but opened at $13.12. Gogo shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 552,367 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Gogo Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo
About Gogo
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.
