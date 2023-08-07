Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Up to $6.66

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.84. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 149,866 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.20 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.17%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $844,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 81,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 34,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

