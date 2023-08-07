Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $73.66

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.66, but opened at $75.98. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $71.60, with a volume of 337,068 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 109.75% and a negative return on equity of 152.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,203,000 after buying an additional 800,373 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,732,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 630,517 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,852,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 376,100 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

