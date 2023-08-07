The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Gap Up to $22.53

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $23.18. The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 456,862 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.