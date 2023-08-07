Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Up to $1.66

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.71. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 2,455,213 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUMN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 25,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

