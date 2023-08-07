EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Up to $8.43

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.69. EVE shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 2,803 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on EVE in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on EVE in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.
EVE Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83.
Institutional Trading of EVE
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVE in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVE in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of EVE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
