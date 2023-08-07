EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Up to $8.43

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.69. EVE shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 2,803 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVEX. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

EVE Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83.

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of EVE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

