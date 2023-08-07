ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up to $6.20

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $6.39. ICL Group shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 191,346 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ICL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.
ICL Group Stock Up 2.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.
ICL Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.1132 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
Institutional Trading of ICL Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 14.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ICL Group
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
