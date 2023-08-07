XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $18.32

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.32, but opened at $19.03. XPeng shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 3,807,672 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Barclays cut shares of XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPeng from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BOCOM International cut shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

XPeng Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $587.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,207,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,700,000 after buying an additional 5,335,450 shares during the period. GGV Capital LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,203,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,058,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in XPeng by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,096,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,916,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

