SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Trading Up 4.9% on Analyst Upgrade

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $51.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. SilverBow Resources traded as high as $38.92 and last traded at $38.81. Approximately 122,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 274,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $193,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 57.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 27,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the first quarter worth $224,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.39.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

