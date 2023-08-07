KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Up to $11.79

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $12.23. KT shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 134,894 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KT Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in KT by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in KT by 381.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in KT by 162.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in KT by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

