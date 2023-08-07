KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Up to $11.79

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.79, but opened at $12.23. KT shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 134,894 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
KT Trading Up 5.4 %
The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in KT by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in KT by 381.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in KT by 162.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in KT by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.
About KT
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
