Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $2.04

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.16. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 4,677,090 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 46,519 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $96,294.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,915.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $47,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,541,704 shares in the company, valued at $16,927,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,419,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 114,473 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

