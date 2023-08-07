Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Gap Up to $27.43

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.43, but opened at $28.75. Camping World shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 265,578 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Camping World Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39.

Camping World Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other Camping World news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $272,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,888 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $13,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 519,850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Camping World by 522.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 414,639 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Camping World by 12,962.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 366,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

