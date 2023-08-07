GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 1820204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.18 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,465,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 22.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 18,310,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,358,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,064 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 48.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,889,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,797,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

