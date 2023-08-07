Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.59. Microvast shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 652,818 shares changing hands.

Microvast Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $770.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Microvast had a negative net margin of 67.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $46.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Microvast Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microvast by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

