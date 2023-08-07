GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Gap Up to $3.71

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.86. GoPro shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 299,514 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

GoPro Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $583.69 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at GoPro

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $54,306.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,420.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth $1,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

