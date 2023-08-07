Traders Buy Large Volume of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF Call Options (BATS:UVIX)

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 16,625 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 84% compared to the average volume of 9,059 call options.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of UVIX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,160,557 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

